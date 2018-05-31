Opera duo to perform at Challenge Cup Final and will make semi-final draw

Belle Voci, the UK’s fresh and exciting opera duo, have been selected to perform ‘Abide with Me’ at the 2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 25 and will conduct the semi-final draw on Sunday, June 3.

Formed in January 2015, the up and coming duo, came third in the live final of The Voice and were mentored by Oscar-winning coach, Jennifer Hudson.

Whilst on The Voice, they performed to audiences of over 12 million and determined to share and present their innovative view of opera to new supporters.

Emily and Sophie, who make up Belle Voci, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been selected to perform at the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final. It has always been a dream of ours to perform at Wembley Stadium and we can’t wait to introduce Belle Voci to a whole new audience.”

Belle Voci are the first performers to be announced for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final, further announcements will be made in due course.

The semi-final draw will be broadcast live from the Totally Wicked Stadium on BBC Two following the conclusion of St Helens v Hull FC on Sunday.

The four winning sides from the quarter-finals will be entered in to the draw, with the semi-final ties to take place for the first time in a double-header at Macron Stadium, Bolton on Sunday, August 5.

Both semi-final fixtures will be televised on BBC Sport.