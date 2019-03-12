Only St Helens amateur club left in Challenge Cup given favourable fourth-round draw

Thatto Heath Crusaders - the only St Helens amateur club remaining in the Coral Challenge Cup - have an attractive tie in the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.



They have been drawn at home to North Wales Crusaders, who have lost their two opening games in the Betfred League 1.

The current Welsh side are successors to the former Super League club Crusaders Rugby League.

The rest of the draw - matches to be played on March 30 and 31- is:

Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls

Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets,

Featherstone Lions v Doncaster,

Barrow Raiders v York City Knights,

Hunslet v Halifax,

Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions,

Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions,

Dewsbury Rams v West Hull,

Workington Town/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder,

Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane,

Oldham v Widnes Vikings