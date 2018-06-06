One change in Saints squad for visit of Hull KR

Head coach Justin Holbrook has resisted the temptation to rest one or two players for Friday night’s Betfred Super League home game against struggling Hull KR.

Despite last weekend’s bruising and energy-sapping encounter with Hull FC in the quarter finals of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, his only change in the initial 19-man squad is the inclusion of Matty Lees in place of Adam Swift

Holbrook will, therefore, select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13.Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 23. Ben Barba.

Tim Sheens will choose his Hull KR side from: Adam Quinlan, 2. Junior Vaivai, 5. Ryan Shaw, 8. Nick Scruton, 10. Mose Masoe, 11. Maurice Blair, 12. James Greenwood, 13. Ben Kavanagh, 15. James Donaldson, 17. Chris Clarkson, 19. Tommy Lee, 20. Matty Marsh, 22. Liam Salter, 23. Joshua Johnson, 24. Chris Atkin, 29. Jordan Walne, 30. Joe Cator, 34. Danny Tickle, 37. Elliot Wallis.

The Saints’ boss said: “We now move on from the Hull FC cup tie and will need to get our heads around the visit of their city rivals,

“The Robins are capable of playing well as we have seen over recent weeks.

“They have been up and down this year through injury and things like that but they recently beat Wigan Warriors and that is no mean feat.”