No apology from Graham

Former Saints prop James Graham has remained unapologetic after alleged remarks he made during the heat of the England-Australia Rugby League World Cup Final on Saturday.

The straight-talking Scouser was accused of swearing at Aussie skipper Camerson Smith in the Kangaroos’ 6-0 victory, words which appeared to be picked up on the referee’s microphone.

But afterwards England’s most capped player remained unrepentant.

“Loads of stuff gets said on the field, but if you don’t like it turn off the ref’s mic,” he said.

“That’s real life, real emotion oute there. Stuff gets said all the time, just because you pick it up your want fake reality? Do you want people patting each other on the back?

“I can’t even remember what I said. I shouldn’t have to either, remember that. I should not have to remember what I said or apologise to anyone and I won’t, it’s just part of the game.”

England players have also urged Wayne Bennett to remain as coach after their heart-breaking defeat.