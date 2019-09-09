Newton-le-Willows slip to defeat against Liverpool in Ray Tyler Cup final

Trophy-hunting Newton-le-Willows produced their poorest batting performance of the season on Sunday and allowed a glittering piece of silverware to slip through their grasp.



They looked odds-on favourites to lift the Liverpool Cricket Competition Ray Tyler Cup when they dismissed holders Liverpool at Aigburth for 99, thanks to tight and accurate bowling from Dominic Chambers (3-24), Mike Walkden (3-28), Joe Murnan (2-21), Sam Guest (1-7) and Ben Walkden (1-14),

But the first division title-chasers were unable to rise to the occasion when faced with what looked, on paper, a far from challenging total.

Half the players returned to the pavilion with less than 40 runs on the scoreboard and matters went from bad to worse - innings closed on 66-9 after 29 overs due to Guest not being able to bat.

Rameez Alam (36) was the only batsman to master the Liverpool bowling attack and Newton's frailties at the crease were reflected by the fact that 17 extras represented the second highest score.

Newton will now have to bounce back immediately by picking up as many points as possible from their final league fixture of the campaign against Fleetwood Hesketh at Crow Lane East on Saturday and may then have to wait a further seven days to see where they finish in the title race as rivals Wigan and Rainford both still have a crucial game

in hand.

