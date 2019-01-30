New Wigan coach Adrian Lam recalls Knowsley Road battles

Memories of titanic Saints-Wigan derby matches came flooding back to Warriors' boss Adrian Lam on the eve of Thursday's eagerly-anticipated showdown which will launch the new Betfred Super League season.



And Lam, who played for the Cherry and Whites during the early years of the new Millennium, doesn't need telling of the intense rivalry which exists between two giants of the sport.

He may be visiting the Totally Wicked Stadium for the first time in an official capacity but he still remembers blood-and-thunder encounters at the old Knowsley Road ground where fans virtually breathed down the necks of the players - and one match in particular where he pocketed five quid in coins thrown at him from the crowd.

Speaking at a joint press conference earlier this week, Lam recalled: "I have never been to Saints' new stadium until today, let alone play here.

"But I remember the old Knowsley Road. It was a lot closer and one of the places you hated going to, very much like the old Central Park at Wigan.

"I hope the new place is a bit more welcoming, but having said that I remember getting things thrown at me at the old stadium when I was coming off.

"Things were hitting me, including four or five £1 coins, so I picked them up and put them I my sock.''