New St Helens RL book hits the shelves

Alex Service
‘On This Day 1873 to 2018’ by Alex Service and Adrian Lawrenson highlights key moments in the long history of St Helens Rugby League Club from a refreshingly different perspective.

Memorable matches and a cavalcade of great players abound, naturally, with anecdotes aplenty.

Original ‘Founding Fathers’ such as William Douglas Herman and Austin Cooper Carr rub shoulders with modern-day Super League greats like Mark Percival, James Roby and Ben Barba – a marvellous and intriguing juxtaposition of personalities.

And all have their unique places in the ever-evolving story of one of the most famous clubs in the 13-a-side code.

Profusely illustrated and written by two stalwarts with more than a century of Saints-watching experience between them, this is a joyous and eclectic celebration of 145 years of Saints rugby coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the County Borough of St Helens.

You can buy the book for £13.95 from the Saints Superstore and the authors have said that all profits going to Saints’ Community Development Foundation.