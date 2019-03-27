New signing Lachlan Coote knows what he needs to contribute at St Helens

Stepping into the boots of Ben Barba, who came close to achieving legendary status in a 34-game spell at St Helens, is a big challenge but fellow Aussie Lachlan Coote is taking it all in his stride.



The full back insists: ''I know what he did over here and in the NRL but I'm not under any pressure taking over his position.

''I found myself in a similar situation when I joined the North Queensland Cowboys in 2014 and I had to follow in the footsteps of Matty Bowen.

''But I knew if I brought my own game with me to St Helens and what I need to contribute, then the fans will appreciate it.''

The 28-year-old Scottish international also admits that he would like to be among the contenders for a place in the reformed Great Britain team who will tour the southern hemisphere this autumn, facing Tonga in Hamilton before two Tests against New Zealand in Auckland and Christchurch and then onto Papua New Guinea.

He said: ''I definitely would be interested.''

An NRL Grand final winner with the Cowboys in 2015, Coote only needs to maintain his early season form with St Helens to have an outside chance of making the squad but there are other contenders, including his team-mate Jonny Lomax, who is equally at home in the full back role or at stand-off.

He has certainly made a flying start to his three-year stay at St Helens, scoring two tries and landing 18 goals and as a left-footed kicker gives more variety and balance to the squad.

Coote is also part of the spine of the team which includes Lomax and Theo Fages.

''Both have been unreal since I got here and in Theo's case his performances have been an eye-opener for me," he said

"Jonny, on the other hand, is just left to do his own thing, skipping around and creating spaces."