Naiqama ruled out with concussion as St Helens name squad to face Salford

Saints have named their 19-man squad for Thursday night's Betfred Super League clash with in-form Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium.



Head coach Justin Holbrook has made two changes with Jack Ashworth and Matty Costello replacing Danny Richardson and Kevin Naiqama - the latter suffering concussion in Saints 27-20 home win over Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

Holbrook will select his 17 from:1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello.

Salford have been the surprise packet in the early weeks of the season, winning three of their four games and produced a sensational comeback to win at Hull KR where they stormed to a 24-22 victory after trailing 22-8 at the interval