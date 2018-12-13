Morgan's London move a tough call for St Helens boss

Justin Holbrook has admitted that it was a difficult decision to allow Aussie centre Ryan Morgan to spend 12 months on loan at London Broncos.



The St Helens boss said: "Ryan never let the team down but I couldn't guarantee him a starting spot following the arrival off Kevin Naiqama from Wests Tigers.

''It was a tough call but joining the Broncos will probably assure him of a regular place in the first team.

''He is a good and also solid player who deserved to play in Super League every week so I feel it will be beneficial for the player and ourselves. He will get a better opportunity at London.''

Morgan, who arrived at St Helens from Melbourne Storm on a three year deal at the start of 2017 and plundered 24 tries in 49 appearances, said: "It is an exciting move for me. London is an amazing city and I can't wait to get involved."

Head coach Danny Ward. the former Leeds, Castleford, Hull KR and Harlequins prop forward, said: "Ryan brings great experience to our squad on our return to Super League and I'm looking forward to watching him in a Broncos' shirt.''



Saints will be staging the Liverpool v Portsmouth FA Youth Cup tie on Tuesday, December 18.



The match will kick off at 7pm with admission £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.



It's also a chance to see Anfield's future stars in live action.