Three events in a day for St Helens Strider Carla

The festive lull ended with a bang at the weekend with St Helens Striders members being involved in a broad spectrum of races.



Woman of steel Carla Langley deserves a special mention due to the sheer number of events completed on Saturday.

Her epic day began at parkrun, followed by the brutal Ashurst Beacon fell run, finishing off dressed as a neon stick man at the Petzl Night Runner Rivington. Her determination in completing these challenging events cannot be underestimated.

The aforementioned Ashurst Beacon Fell Race was completed by three Striders. This is a tough six-miler with ascents totalling 951m.

Seasoned fell runner Kevin Brennan finished in 30th place in 46:14. Mother and daughter team Vera and Carla Langley finished strong in 1:03:32 and 1:06:07 respectively.

As the sun set on Saturday night it was time for the Petzl Night Runner race up the hills of Rivington. This 10.7km fell race, consisting of climbs totalling 376m was run in the darkness.

All this was no problem for the ever-strong Eric Ranson who was first Strider back in a time of 1.04.18. Carla Langley in her final race of the day finished exceptionally well in 1:34:35.

There was no Sunday morning lie-in for more than 25 members as they competed in cross-country at Town Park, Runcorn.

Kelly Hamilton added to her successful season finishing in second place in the ladies' race. In the men's race, first Strider home, David Wilson, finished in sixth place, followed by Chris Hazeldine. This race represented Michael Smith's first race as a strider.

Finally, at the Tatton 10k, despite starting at the back to the pack, John Williams managed to speed past the majority of the 674 strong field to finish in 40th place in 43:13.