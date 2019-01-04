These are the north west marathons you can take part in this year Whether you're a seasoned pro or a marathon first-timer, these are the events you can tackle in the north west this year. Could this be the year you find your next challenge? 1. MONTANE TRAIL 26 & 13 GRIZEDALE FOREST February 3rd 2019 The Grizedale Trail 13 & 26 take place from Grizedale Forest Visitor Centre, near Hawkshead in the Lake District other Buy a Photo 2. RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK Sunday 3 March 2019 The Running Grand Prix 5k, 10k, Half Marathon, 16 Mile, 20 Mile and Marathon at Oulton Park, Little Budworth, Cheshire other Buy a Photo 3. ASICS GREATER MANCHESTER MARATHON Sunday 7 April 2019 Awarded the official title of UK's Best Marathon for two years running at the Running Awards, the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon is not to be missed. other Buy a Photo 4. BLACKPOOL MARATHON & HALF MARATHON Sunday 28 April 2019 Join the thousands of runners on the traffic free Promenade and take in the sights of the Golden Mile, Blackpool Tower and the Piers. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4