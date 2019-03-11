Thatto Heath eagerly await Challenge Cup draw

Thato Heath Crusaders players, officials and fans will be glued to the BBC Sports website at 6pm tomorrow night when the draw is made for the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

Despite playing with 12 men for 50 minutes after forward Jamie Tracey was shown a red card, the brave and resilient St Helens club battled their way to a 30-24 home victory in a third round tie against Rochdale Mayfield on Saturday.

It was gusty performance from the local amateur club and no one was more delighted than head coach Richard Owen .

He said: "I thought our 12 players on the pitch did a fantastic job.

"It was a tough encounter and not surprisingly we tired late on after leading 30-14. but we dug in and now we can hopefully look forward to a plum tie.''

The draw is being made at Odsal - the home of one-time RL giants Bradford Bulls - by former captain and Lance Todd Trophy winner Robbie Hunter-Paul and Simon Foster, son of Bradford Northern Rugby League legend Trevor.

The duo will also make the draw for a newly- introduced cup competition which provides non-Betfred Super League clubs an extra opportunity to play on the hallowed Wembley turf.

Crusaders' neighbours Haydock, however, will not be in the fourth round draw after being hammered 80-10 at Oldham where the League 1 outfit scored 14 tries, including hat-tricks by Harry Maders, Matty Wilkinson and Zac McComb .

The Yickers' points came via second-half tries from Ste Jones and Jordan Gibson and two goals from Jones.