Stephen Bunting cruises into the last 16 of world championships

Stephen Bunting reached the last 16 of the William Hill World Darts Championship for the first time in five years by crushing Jonny Clayton 4-0 at the Alexandra Palace yesterday afternoon (Sunday).



The Bullet' from St Helens had too much ammunition for the Welshman, hitting a 95.7 average, five 180s and a highest checkout of 140 as he claimed a second scalp of the competition.

Bunting was exceptional to begin the tie, smashing in his 140 checkout to close the first set 3-0 and then defied a 130-plus check out and a 14-darter from Clayton to edge the second 3-2 .

Clayton responded with a 138 combination in the third, but bowed to the local lad's superior finishing and it was a similar story in the last set .

Bunting said: ''It was my game plan to start well and stay on top and that's how it turned out.

''I felt like I played very well and I'm going to enjoy my Christmas break and prepare for the next game.

And he couldn't have hand-picked a tougher match in the last 16 - a showdown with defending champion and tournament favourite, Dutchman Michael van. Gerwen.

Dave Chisnall, the only other remaining St Helens player in the event,, faces Dutchman Jeffrey De Zwaan tonight (Monday)