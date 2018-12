Stephen Bunting's hopes of progressing in the William Hill World Darts Championship were shattered this afternoon.

'The Bullet' was beaten 3-1 by Luke Humphries who was firing on all cylinders for most of the legs but Bunting had his chances to take the tie to the final set without being able to grasp the nettle.



Bunting's defeat leaves Dave Chisnall and Michael Smith to carry the St Helens flag in round three of the competition at the Alexandra Palace, London.