Stats let Smith down

Statistics can often be misleading ... just ask Michael Smith.

Despite a better average score and winning more legs than his Hastings rival, Rob Cross, the St Helens ace was beaten 4-3 in the second round of the £1.8m William Hill World Darts last week - arguably the match of the tournament so far.

Smith averaged 103, hit 13 180s and won three more legs than Cross, who had 16 maximums and showcased the grit and determination he needed to go along with his obvious talent to show he is a real contender for the title.

“It was a good win for me but I will need to shape up because in certain sets e I wasn’t brilliant throughout,” said Cross.

“Going forward I need to be playing a more all-round game, and in every set I need to push. If I can do that then I’ve got every chance.

“Michael played fantastic darts and had two match darts, and I’m grateful that he missed. In the last set, I gave it my all, and it was my day today.”

It ended St Helens’ interest in the competition with Dave Chisnall and Stephen Bunting losing in the first round a few days ago.