St Helens Sutton score major victory

St Helens Sutton Athletics Club scored a major victory over the weekend - battling poor weather conditions and the mighty Liverpool Harriers.

At the third Liverpool and District Cross Country match of the season held at Beacon Country Park, Skelmersdale, a team of nine St Helens Sutton athletes battled the snow and hail.

Led home with a second place finish from club Chairman, Matt Crehan, after stopping to put his shoe back on during the first lap, the team’s other five counters quickly followed, with Ste Anders next home, quickly followed by Dave Twigg, Andy Wilson and Craig Brighton all putting in fantastic performances.

Rounding out the team was the evergreen John Greenall, with a great top 20 finish, and putting St Helens Sutton as the match winners ahead of strong rivals Liverpool Harriers.

Next home was new team member Marc Crehan and returning to form Amy Corfield, back to conquer the hilly course from the previous year, and finishing well over 7 minutes faster, in much tougher conditions.

Ray Vose, team coach and club Cross Country Captain rounded out the Sutton team.