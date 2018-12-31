St Helens Striders' runners enjoy festive events

Christmas week saw no interruption to the St Helens Striders’ commitment to their racing and training.

On Boxing Day, Jon-Jo Doherty capped a record-breaking year at the Worden Park 10k in Leyland.

In a field of 500 runners, Doherty secured a third place finish in a blistering time of 33:58.

At the Ribble Valley 10k on Sunday, Danny Fegan was first Strider home in an impressive time of 42:48. Following in his wake were Ste Pickavance (49:10) and Pete Medlicott (55:26).

The irrepressible Katie Taggart celebrated her recent Strider of the Month award finishing the challenging course in 55:30.

The true Christmas spirit was on display as a number of Striders took on running events organised to help those less fortunate.

On Boxing Day, Kevin Cairns headed to the Liverpool waterfront for the sixth annual Turkey Trot in aid of the city’s food bank.

Later in the week, the Chorley Food Bank was the recipient of Striders’ goodwill to all men as Kevin Brennan and Brian Davies participated in the Astley Park Festive 4.

The proud pair’s involvement contributed to more than £3,000 being raised for this worthy cause.

Further festive cheer abounded as the traditional Boxing Day Bimble took place around the trails and hills of St Helens.

Organised by Kevin Brennan and Mike Brunt, the event drew together runners from St. Helens’ multitude of athletics clubs and social running groups.

A hardy crew of 48 runners, two dogs and one young participant in a pushchair blew off the Christmas cobwebs for a thoroughly enjoyable run in the morning mist. The event highlighted the camaraderie and cordiality of the St Helens running scene which will undoubtedly continue into the new year and beyond.