St Helens Striders ladies placed at Merseyside Cross Country Championships

Last Saturday saw the annual Merseyside Cross Country Championships held at Stadt Moers Park and St Helens Striders took strong teams to the event to compete against the county's finest off-road racers.



It was the ladies who flew the flag for the club finishing in third place in the team event. A superb performance from Rachael Fairclough saw her conquer the 8km of mud and hills to finish first Strider in 8th place overall, closely followed by great friend and training partner Kelly Hamilton in 11th place.

Next home for Striders was the ever consistent Ha nnah Whittaker in 13th and final counter for the team standings was the in-form Kylie Maguire in 20th place.

The foursome finishing in the top 20 earned thema well deserved bronze medal.

It was a great showing from the ladies who go from strength to strength both on and off road and the Striders were also well represented with excellent performances from Rachael Wilcock, Kerry Riley, Jo Herriot and Gemma Aden.

For the men, Peter Fairclough once again confirmed his position as Striders' cross country talisman, as he powered around the 12km course to finish in an impressive 14th overall in an extremely talented field.

Next Strider home was Kane Green, finishing strongly to take 26th place. Mark Riley ran strongly to finish just inside the top 50 with Kieran Allen hot on his heels in 52nd.

James Owens and Phil Lawrenson were the final scorers for the men's team, who finished in a highly creditable sixth place in the team competition. Andrew Lawrenson and Tony Dagnall once again performed well to complete a great day for the club.

The Central Lancashire Half Marathon provided a fantastic start to the year for a number of Striders who achieved new personal bests at the race.

Sharon O'Connell knocked an extraordinary six minutes of her previous best to finish in 1:49, while the ageless John Barr continued to defy the years with a superb 1:47 PB. Retirement is certainly having a positive affect on Barr's athletic prowess.

A pair of Striders jetted to Disneyworld in Florida to take on a unique marathon experience. The 26.2 mile course took in many of Florida's world famous tourist attractions. John Williams produced an outstanding display in the extremely warm conditions to finish in a superb 3:24, while Darren Eckersley battled a painful foot throughout the second half of the race to cross the line in 3:46.

At the Ribble Valley 10K a week earlier, Kerry Riley ended the year by slicing over a minute off her previous best, with husband Mark Riley and Peter Fairclough also running strongly to finish just outside their own personal bests.

Striders Senorita Carol Foster completed an age category victory double, beating all her rivals at the both the San Javier 5k and Balsicas 5k in Murcia, Spain.