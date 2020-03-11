St Helens golf centre stages charity event for Deafblind UK

Clarke's Golf Centre in Rainford hosted a charity event to raise money for Deafblind UK.



Deafblind UK is a national charity supporting people with sight and hearing loss to live the lives they want and help people living with deafblindness by making connections, helping build confidence and increasing their independence.

The Deafblind UK charity event at Clarke's Golf Centre

The charity golf event invited people to go along and have a go at hitting a target ... but blindfolded, simple but effective.

The event highlighted the challenges that people with visual impairment face when accessing sport or indeed normal daily activities.

A spokesman for Deafblind UK said: "We had a super time at Clarke’s Golf Centre with their fabulous staff and customers.

"It was great to see so many people getting involved, putting on the blindfold, having a go at hitting the target, and realising how vision loss can effect taking part in the activities we love.

"However, It was pretty impressive to see one of their golf coaches hit the target, twice, blindfolded!

"We raised some much needed funds but importantly, we were able to show people a small part of what it might be like living with a vision and hearing loss.

"A big thank you to Clarke’s Golf Centre, Blackburn Automotive Centre, The Gerard Arms, The Bottle and Glass, The Eccleston Arms and XPO logistics for their support"

If your business or community group would like to hear more about being deafblind friendly or would like to get involved in an event with your staff or customers, then please contact Rachel on Rachel.brocklebank@deafblind.org.uk

If you, or anyone you know, are experiencing the effects of vision and hearing loss then please go to www.deafblind.org.uk or call 0800 132 320