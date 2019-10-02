St Helens darts aces prepare for World Grand Prix event in Dublin

Michael Smith will be hoping to cast aside his runners-up tag when he competes in the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix in Dublin which starts on Sunday.



The St Helens star of the oche will face Wizard of Oz Simon Whitlock in a first round tie on the opening day, in which players have to start with a double.

Smith is quoted at 20-1 to win the tournament and will be keen to erase the bitter disappointment of finishing runner-up in the both World Championship and the World Grand Prix earlier this year.

The following night 'stable mates' Dave Chisnall (40-1) and Stephen Bunting (125-1) will also be battling for a spot in round two.

Chizzy faces Welshman Gerwyn Price - the reigning Grand Slam champion - while Bunting locks horns with another player from the Valleys, Jonny Clayton.

Incidentally, if both local players progress they will meet each other in the next round.

The final of the competition, in which Dutchman Michael van Gerwen is favourite to win at 13-8, will be staged on Saturday, October 12.