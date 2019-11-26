St Helens darts aces learn their fate in World Championship draw

Michael Smith has pocketed £890,038 in prize money during the past two years but that will be the last thing on his mind as he chases the Holy Grail of darts - the £2.5m World Darts Championship.



The St Helens ace, who was beaten 7-3 in last year's final by defending champ Michael van Gerwen, is quoted at odds of 20/1 by sponsors William Hill to clinch the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy and end his long wait to bring home a major TV title.

TV pundit and former professional darts player Wayne Mardle insists that Smith has the skill and ability to succeed in the longer format of the sport, like the world championship, in which certain players can overcome slipping behind in a match and then turning the tables with some high-scoring visits to the oche..

'Bully Boy' falls into this category but will have to wait until the second round of the competition to know whether his opponent will be Bewley's Luke Woodhouse - a shock winner over holder Daryl Gurney in last weekend's PDC Players' Championship - or 65-year-old Singapore legend Paul Lim.

Like Smith, locally born and bred Dave Chisnall (28/1) is exempted until round two due to being seeded and waiting in the wings to see whether his opponent will be the dangerous Dutchman Vincent van der Vort or Irish teenager Keane Barry.

Stephen Bunting (125/1) also joins his St Helens pals in round two where he faces the winner of the clash involving Hampshire's Arron Monk and Jose Justicia of Spain.

Matches will be staged at the Alexandra Palace, London, between December 13 and New Year's Day 2020 and screened by Sky TV..