St Helens darts ace Michael Smith still searching for first Premier League win

Michael Smith - runner-up in 2018 - is still seeking his first win in this year's Unibet Premier Darts League after three weeks of competition.



The St Helens arrow smith has only picked up one points from an earlier round 6-6 draw with Peter Wright and is propping up the table.

His latest setback came against Irishman Daryl Gurney in Dublin last night (Thursday).

Smith took a 2-0 lead before Gurney powered back with four successive legs, including a magnificent 140 finish, to move 4-2 up.

The world championship finalist replied with three legs in a row to go 5-4 up, but it was Players' Championship winner Gurney who perfectly timed his sprint to the finish by winning the final three legs without allowing Smith an attempt at a double, winning 7-5.

Darts widest-reaching tournament continues with night four in Exeter on Thursday.

The top four players at the end of 16 nights will face off in the play-offs at The O2 on May 23, while the ninth-placed player following Judgement Night in Rotterdam will face an early elimination.

Night three results:

Gerwyn Price 6-6 James Wade

Steve Lennon 5-7 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 5-7 Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Night four matches:

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney v Rob Cross

Mensur Suljovic v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld