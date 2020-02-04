St Helens darts ace Michael Smith ready for week one of new Premier League campaign

Michael Smith will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of his 11-10 defeat to world champion Peter Snakebite Wright in the final of the Masters at the weekend by making a big impact in the Unibet Premier League.



The competition, which is arguably the most difficult to win, gets under way with round one in Aberdeen on Thursday and Smith - beaten in the 2018 final by Dutchman Michael van Gerwen - faces Middlesbrough's Glen Durrant.

Durrant - winner of the BDO world title in 2017, 2018 and 2019 - is among the outsiders to be crowned champion but he will give the St Helens ace a run for his money in the opening fixture..

Van Gerwen is 9/10 favourite to win the tournament, which is played in different parts of the UK, as well as Holland and Germany, between this month and May and culminating with the final showdown in London

Other odds: Peter Wright 9/2, Gerwen Price 6/1, Gary Anderson 8/1, Rob Cross 12/1, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall 14/1 Daryl Gurney and Glen Durrant 28/1.