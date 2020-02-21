St Helens darts ace Michael Smith off the mark in Premier League

Michael Smith produced the performance of the night to claim a 7-1 victory in Cardiff, ending his 10-match winless run in the Premier League.
Welsh number two Jonny Clayton, the highest-ranked of this year's nine Challengers, took the opening leg but had no answer to a Smith onslaught, which saw the former Premier League runner-up average 105.51.
A 167 finish from Smith put daylight between the pair at 4-1 and three legs later he wrapped up victory with a 142 finish to taste victory in the Premier League for the first time since March.
"I'm over the moon to get my first win of the season, I can't believe it's been 10 games since I last won in the Premier League," said Smith.
"Jonny gave me a couple of legs at the start and the 167 really did change things.
2020 Unibet Premier League Night Three Results
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross
Michael Smith 7-1 Jonny Clayton
Nathan Aspinall 7-5 Michael van Gerwen
Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price
Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson
Night Four
Thursday February 27
3Arena, Dublin
Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright