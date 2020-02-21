St Helens darts ace Michael Smith off the mark in Premier League

Michael Smith produced the performance of the night to claim a 7-1 victory in Cardiff, ending his 10-match winless run in the Premier League.

Welsh number two Jonny Clayton, the highest-ranked of this year's nine Challengers, took the opening leg but had no answer to a Smith onslaught, which saw the former Premier League runner-up average 105.51.

A 167 finish from Smith put daylight between the pair at 4-1 and three legs later he wrapped up victory with a 142 finish to taste victory in the Premier League for the first time since March.

"I'm over the moon to get my first win of the season, I can't believe it's been 10 games since I last won in the Premier League," said Smith.

"Jonny gave me a couple of legs at the start and the 167 really did change things.

2020 Unibet Premier League Night Three Results

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 7-1 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 7-5 Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price

Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Night Four

Thursday February 27

3Arena, Dublin

Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith

William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright