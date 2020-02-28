St Helens darts ace Michael Smith hits nine-darter in Premier League win

Michael Smith celebrated his first televised nine-dart finish in the Premier League in Dublin on Thursday night.



Smith followed two 180s with a sublime 141 checkout to bring 9,000 fans to their feet at a sell-out 3Arena, hitting the Premier League's first perfect leg for almost three years.

The moment of magic came in the fourth leg of a tight contest with Daryl Gurney as he levelled, with Gurney then leading 5-4 before Smith claimed the game's final three legs to take victory.

"It's a feeling you can't explain - it's amazing," said Smith. "I've never hit a nine-darter on TV before and this was special. I've never felt my heart beat so fast in my life!

"It's something on my list that I've ticked off now and I'm over the moon, but even more pleased to get the win too. I could have played better but I'm chuffed to get the win."

Smith has now put himself in pole position in the race to claim a £50,000 bonus from sponsors Unibet should a player achieve two nine-darters during the 2020 season, with his perfect leg being the first in the event since Adrian Lewis in April 2017.

Smith is one of five players sat on five points in a congested league table, one behind reigning champion Van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall, who both enjoyed wins in Dublin.

Unibet Premier League

Night Four

3Arena, Dublin

Glen Durrant 5-7 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross 5-7 Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney 5-7 Michael Smith

William O'Connor 4-7 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 7-1 Peter Wright