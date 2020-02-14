St Helens darts ace Michael Smith has to settle for a draw in Premier League

Despite a plethora of maximums and a 6-2 advantage, Michael Smith failed to deliver the coupe-de-grace against Welshman Gerwyn Price in round two of the Unibet Premier Darts League in Nottingham last night (Thursday).



The St Helens arrow smith started like a house on fire and looked as if he was going to run away with the contest, only for Price to show his never-say-die spirit to pinch a point.

Bully Boy was at his fluent and irresistible best in the nearly stages, averaging more than 115, hitting two 10 dart legs and a 140 finish as he picked up his first point of the competition.

But the 2018 runner-up to Michael van Gerwen was unable to get over the line at the death, missing two crucial match darts, and Price held on to his shirt tails to share the spoils.

Smith will now meet another Welshman, Jonny Clayton, in the third round at Cardiff on Thursday night and will hoping to grab his first win.

He is currently second from the bottom of the league table with one point, leaving Irishman Daryl Gurney on zero.