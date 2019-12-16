St Helens darts ace Michael Smith crashes out of world championships

Michael Smith - last year's runner-up in the William Hill World Darts Championship - suffered a shock 3-1 second round defeat against Luke Woodhouse at the Alexandra Palace last night (Sunday).



The 31-year-old from Bewdley hit five 180s and a 97.8 average as he moved through to the third round against a way below par Smith who was seeded four to win the title.

Bully Boy never recovered from a slow start against Woodhouse who followed up Saturday's victory over Singapore's Paul Lim and at one stage threatened to whitewash the St Helens arrow smith.

''I was in a bit of a haze after missing six darts to win the third set but managed to regain my composure and eventually clinch the match,'' said Woodhouse.

Now it is left to Stephen Bunting and Dave Chisnall to carry the St Helens flag.