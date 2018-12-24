St Helens darts ace Dave Chisnall moves into last 16 of world championships

Dave Chisnall cruised into the the last 16 of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a comfortable victory over Kim Huybrechts at Alexandra Palace, London on Saturday afternoon.



Chisnall bossed his third round meeting with the Belgium number one from start to finish as he claimed an easier than expected 4-0 triumph.



St Helens ace Chisnall edged the first set 3-2 and took set two by the same margin after Huybrechts missed two darts to win the set.



That proved to be the pivotal moment in the match as Chisnall won six out of the next seven legs, hitting finishes of 105 and 138 on the way

to a commanding success, as well as six 180s and averaging 97.60.



He will be hoping to build on his whitewash of the Belgium when he faces Welshman Jamie Lewis in the next round on Friday afternoon, but it will not be an easy hurdle to climb.



Lewis reached the semi-final last year before crashing out to now retired Phil Taylor 6-1 but in the current competition has already KO'd much-fancied Irishman Daryl Gurney.



Michael Smith will play his second match of the tournament on Thursday afternoon and will be favourite to overcome his opponent, Scotland's

John Henderson.



If the St Helens ace progresses , he will take onWellington's Ryan Searle who last week claimed the scalp of the highly-rated Mensur Suljovic the following day.