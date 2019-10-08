St Helens dart aces Bunting and Chisnall set up second round meeting in World Grand Prix

St Helens is guaranteed at least one player in the quarter finals of the Boyle Sport World Grand Prix.



It will be either Dave Chisnall or Stephen Bunting, who now meet in a second round clash in a bid to reach the last eight of the Dublin event.

Chisnall edged out Welshman Gerwyn Price in a deciding leg as the 2013 finalist produced a fine comeback from a set down.

Sixth seed Price produced finishes of 76 and 128 before defying an 11-darter from Chizzy to take the opening set in a decider, only for the local ace to race through the second without reply.

The third set was finely poised as the pair traded breaks of throw before the game progressed to a sudden-death leg, but Price missed nine starting doubles to allow Chisnall in with a 99 checkout.

"I'm very happy with that," said Chisnall, who now meets Bunting.

"It was tough for both of us and I had to battle, but I got the job done in the end.

"At two-all in the last set, it could have been anyone's game and luckily I got off to a good start and punished him. I was tight on my doubles today and that won me the game."

Earlier, Bunting had clinched a spot the last 16 with a straight sets victory over Jonny Clayton, punishing the Welsh ace for 24 missed doubles across the contest.

Bunting, a former semi-finalist, raced through the first set without reply, before a 96 finish and a 13-darter helped him to move 2-1 up in leg three.

Clayton followed an earlier 115 checkout with double 16 to level, but missed four darts to take the set in the deciding leg as Bunting returned on double 18 to complete the win.

"I wasn't at my best but it was enough and I'm glad to be through," said Bunting.

"I felt great in practice and coming into the match, and I can build on this.

"Jonny struggled on his doubles and I took the chances that he gave me, but I'll be better in the next round.

"I've had some success here by reaching the semi-finals before and I love the format. This is one event where I've got a good chance if I can hit my starting doubles and score like I can."