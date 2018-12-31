St Helens Council leader's good luck message to Michael Smith ahead of world final

St Helens Council Leader Derek Long has wished Clock Face-based darts player, Michael Smith, good luck ahead of his World Darts Championship Final showdown with Dutchman, Michael van Gerwen, tomorrow evening (January 1).

The 28-year-old former St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School pupil will battle it out with world number one, van Gerwen, at Alexandra Palace as he looks to take home darts’ most illustrious prize for the first time.

Council Leader Derek Long, said: “To reach the final of such a tough knock out competition is a fantastic achievement and you’re yet another fine example of the world class sporting talent we have coming from the borough.

“Best of luck in the final tomorrow night, Michael. The whole of St Helens is behind you."

Smith admitted he had to overcome nerves in the early stages of his 6-3 semi-final win over Nathan Aspinall, before the 28-year-old edged closer to fulfilling his dream of being crowned world champion.

"It sounds so good (to be in the final)," Smith said.

"I'm one step away from fulfilling my dream.

"The first two sets I was cruising and he (Aspinall) started to come back and I was like, 'oh, I've got to start doing something now'.

"Nathan got better and better and better but I took the chances as they came.

"I think the seventh set was the crucial moment because I felt I was going to win after I went 4-3 up.

"I was so nervous and I nearly made a mess of it, but I'm so glad I held it together and got the job done."