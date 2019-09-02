St Helens commentator Stuart Pyke hails darts' growth on world stage

The World Series of Darts' growth has been hailed by St Helens commentator Stuart Pyke following the conclusion of this year's international events.



New Zealand's Darts Masters in Hamilton was the fifth of the year's worldwide events ahead of November's World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

The World Series has also visited Las Vegas, Cologne, Brisbane and Melbourne during 2019, continuing the growth of the global circuit in promoting the sport worldwide and encouraging further domestic participation in host countries.

"It is a success - it has grown," former Saints RLFC director Pyke told Sky Sports' Darts Show Podcast.

"It's promoting the sport but it's also bringing through players from other countries.

"The difference in the quality and the standard of the qualifiers over the last six years is fifty-fold and there is real competition.

"The players enjoy it but once they get up on that stage it's serious business and the players have again risen to the occasion."

That growth was epitomised by the success of Australia's Damon Heta, the Dart Players Australia number one who took victory in the Brisbane Darts Masters earlier in August.

''It's is a fantastic story," added Pyke, who commentated on all five international events.

"It's the third year that he's competed and he's been an also-ran, but to go and do what he did, he's a quality player."