St Helens ace Tabern wins World Championship opener to set up tie against Van Gerwen

The Saint goes marching on into the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship - and now faces arguably the greatest player on the planet, Michael van Gerwen.



The 52-year-old St Helens left-hander's nerve-tingling 3-2 victory over Australian Raymond Smith earned him a showdown with the Dutchman who at 11/8 is red-hot favourite to win the title.



But Tabern, who was making his eighth appearance in the competition, made heavy work of disposing of his Brisbane-born rival after storming into a two sets lead and seemingly on course to complete a whitewash.



It didn't materialise as Smith pulled out all the stops to level the match at 2-2 and then appeared the best bet for a place in the next round.



However, Tabern, who had never previously lost in the first round of the tournament, showed all his experience and know-how to cross the finishing line and when he wiped his brow in sheer relief after the match-clinching dart had hit its target it showed what a scare he had been given



Hardly anyone will expect him, as a 1,000/1 outsider, to beat Mighty Mike but darts can be a funny game at times..