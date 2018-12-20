St Helens ace Michael Smith progresses into third round of world championships

Despite a below-par performance, Michael Smith clawed his way into the third round of the William Hill World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London last night.



Smith - the third favourite to lift the coveted title - moved safely through with a 3-1 victory over Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp, helped by finishes of 112 and 132 .



"I don’t take a lot of positives from that match but I got the job done and now I can go home, enjoy Christmas and prepare for my next game," said Smith, who won the Shanghai Darts Masters in July.



The St Helens ace added: "I'm getting married in the New Year and I want my fiancé to be the first woman in history to be waiting for me at the end of the aisle with the World Championship trophy!"



It now up to Stephen Bunting to ensure three St Helens players are in the next round when he faces Luke Humphries of Newbury this afternoon (Thursday).