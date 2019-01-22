St Helens ace Michael Smith lands major prize at PDC awards night

Michael Smith claimed one of the top accolades when the PDC held their prize-giving at the Dorchester Hotel, London, last night (Monday).

The St Helens star of the oche, who produced stunning performances to reach the finals of both the World Championship and Premier League, was voted as the Players' Player of the Year by fellow PDPA members.

Shangi Masters winner Smith said: '' I'm thrilled to bits with the award and being chosen by my fellow professionals means everything to me.''

Not surprising, Michael Van Gerwen was named as the PDC Player of the Year.

World number one Van Gerwen enjoyed another incredible year of success throughout 2018, claiming 19 titles before being crowned world champion for a third time on New Year’s Day.

The Dutchman is also odds-on favourite to win the BetVictor Masters for a fifth successive year when it is staged at Milton Keynes (February 1-3).

With the world number one having clinched his third World Championship title earlier this month, Van Gerwen has now been unveiled as BetVictor's 8/11 pre-tournament favourite for Masters glory.

Gary Anderson, a former Masters finalist, is the 5/1 second favourite, with world number two Rob Cross 7/1 and Michael Smith rated at 9/1.

World number three Peter Wright is 12/1, with Adrian Lewis at 20/1 ahead of the trio of St Helens-born Dave Chisnall, Gerwyn Price and Mensur Suljovic at 25/1.

James Wade, the only other former Masters winner in the field, is rated at 28/1 alongside Daryl Gurney and Ian White. Other odds: 40/1 Joe Cullen/Simon Whitlock, 66/1 Darren Webster, 100/1 Jonny Clayton.

BetVictor's range of tournament odds includes 13/8 for a first nine-dart finish in the Masters, and 1/6 for a 170 checkout to be achieved across the weekend.

First round match odds - Friday February 1:

Evens Daryl Gurney v 4/5 Dave Chisnall

2/5 Mensur Suljovic v 2/1 Simon Whitlock

1/6 Gary Anderson v 7/2 Darren Webster

1/25 Michael van Gerwen v 9/1 Jonny Clayton

Saturday, February 2:

4/5 Gerwyn Price v Evens James Wade

3/10 Rob Cross v 5/2 Joe Cullen

1/3 Michael Smith v 9/4 Ian White

4/6 Peter Wright v 6/5 Adrian Lewis