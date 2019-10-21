St Helens ace Michael Smith beaten in semi-final of Champions League of Darts

Michael Smith is finding winning a big TV darts tournament almost as elusive as the Holy Grail.



The St Helens ace was shown the exit door by Peter 'Snakebite' Wright in the last four of the Paddy Power PDC World Champions League of Darts in Leicester last night (Sunday) and follows on the heels of his defeats in both the finals of the World Championship and the World Matchplay Championship.

Smith had battled his way out of the group stages with a win over Scotland's Gary Anderson (10-7), a solitary setback at the hands of Dutch world champion Michael van Gerwen (10-6) and a crucial 10-6 success over Aldershot's James Wade.

It earned 'Bully Boy' a semi-final spot but he was blown away by Scot Wright who stormed into an astonishing early 7-0 lead.

Smith then reeled four legs on the trot, starting with a check out of 81 to clinch an 11 darter and ending with a 121 finish before Wright sealed victory by 11 legs to five.

But the Scot finished the night as runner-up, going down 11-10 to Van Gerwen in a classic shoot out.

