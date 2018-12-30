Smith marches on in world championships as Chizzy bows out

Michael Smith reacting during his quarter final win
It was a day of joy and despair for St Helens' last two representatives in the the quarter final stages of £2.5m William Hill World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London.


Michael Smith reached the last four for the first time with a 5-1 thumping of Luke Humphries and now meets unseeded Nathan Aspinall tonight (Sunday), but Dave Chisnall was toppled 5-2 by two-times champion Gary Anderson who faces world's no. 1 Michael van Gerwen.


Smith dominated his match from start to finish as he averaged 103 in a top quality display against 23-year-old Humphries, who had defeated reigning world champion Rob Cross 24 hours earlier.


Smith took the first set 3-1 against the throw, clinching it with a clinical 117 finish, before racing through the second set without dropping a leg.


A pivotal 170 checkout with Smith waiting on 40 helped Humphries win the third set 3-0 with an average of over 107.


Bully Boy took the following set 3-1 and defied a 151 checkout from his opponent to edge the fifth set 3-2, taking a 4-1 lead.


Two 11-dart legs in sixth set saw Smith wrap up the win as he claimed what proved to be the final set 3-1.


But earlier Chisnall had no answer to the flying Scotsman Anderson who produced a devastating display despite suffering from a bad back.


He used just 39 darts to win the first set 3-0, hitting all three leg-winning- averaging doubles at the first attempt and averaging 115.


Anderson dropped the opening leg of set two but went on to take it 3-1 before averaging 110 in a brilliant third set, which he won 3-2 despite back-to-back finishes of 121 and 112 from Chizzy.


Anderson led 2-0 in the fourth set, only to see the St Helens-born arrowsmith reel off three legs to clinch it. Successive checkouts of 115 and 130 saw Anderson win the fifth set 3-1 to move within one set of a place in the semi-finals.


Chisnall pegged him back by edging set six in a deciding leg - and a sublime 140 finish helped him force a fifth leg in the seventh set - but a timely 171 set-up shot did the damage in the decider as Anderson landed tops to progress.

The final will be staged on New Year's Day.