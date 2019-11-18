Smith, Chisnall and Bunting turn attention to Players' Championship

St Helens duo Dave Chisnall and Michael Smith are still waiting to land their first major TV title after several near misses and continue to be tagged as the bridesmaid and never the bride.

Both lost 16-12 in the last eight of the £500,000 Boyle Sports Grand Slam of Darts at Wolverhampton on Friday night - Chisnall's best form of late deserting him when facing Peter 'Snakebite' Wright and Smith being shown the exit door by Lakeside world champion Glen Durrant who he had already defeated in the round robin stage of the event earlier in the week.

The Chizzy-Wright showdown started on an even keel with neither seizing the initiative until the flamboyant Scottish-born 49-year-old landed a 65 check out to snatch a 4-2 lead.

His advantage, however, didn't last long as Chisnall broke back immediately with a 72 finish and levelled the match at 4-4 before going on to hold and then break again to take a two leg advantage.

Wright's fortunes didn't seem likely to change when he found himself 8-5 in arrears but he then produce a devastating spell on the oche - reeling off eight consecutive leg - before setting up a semi-final spot.

“I’m feeling confident again, that was a good match and I’m glad to beat a great player like Dave,” said Wright, who finished the match with an average of 101.25. and went on to reach the final last night (Sunday) before being crushed 16-6 by defending champion Gerwyn Price of Wales.

Smith's defeat against Durrant followed a similar path to the one experienced by Chisnall, looking in command early on but then losing six legs on the spin and never recovering his composure.

Both Chisnall and Smith will both be hoping to bounce back in style when they take part in the Ladbrokes Players' Championship which is being staged at Butlin's, Minehead, this weekend.

Chizzy takes on Doncaster-born Matthew Edgar in the opening round, while Smith faces Germany's Martin Schindler.

St Helens third representative in the competition, Stephen Bunting, locks horns with Belgian Dimitri Van de Berg.

Matches will be screened by ITV 4.