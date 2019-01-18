Saturday morning inspection at Haydock due to snow threat

Haydock's feature Peter Marsh Chase meeting on Saturday must survive a 7.30am inspection.

The card is also due to stage The New One Unibet Hurdle, the Sky Bet Supreme Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle and the Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices' Chase.

The going is currently described as good to soft, soft in places with rain forecast on Friday but there is a chance of it falling as snow.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We're perfectly fit to race today (Friday) but we're forecast rain and sleet this afternoon and this evening and there is just a chance it might fall as snow.

"So we'll inspect at 7.30am but we're confident of racing."