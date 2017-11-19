NRL clubs sign bumper pay packet deal

Saints’ players - and those from other Betfred Super League clubs - can only look on in envy as the NRL’s five-year collective bargaining agreement is reached.
Bullet points include:
* Next year’s salary cap will be set at $9.4 million and rise to $10 million for the first time in 2022.
* The players collect a 52 per cent pay rise with 29.5 per cent of projected revenue resulting in $980 million income over the life of the agreement.
* The salary cap will now be split across the top 30 players in each squad, with the average income to be $330,000 and the minimum at $100,000.
* The NRL will have access to players’ private records in the most serious of integrity matters.
* Players will have a bigger say on matters of integrity throughout the game.
* An injury hardship fund will be available to those forced into premature retirement, replacing the career-ending injury insurance scheme.
* Players will be given more time off during the week to pursue professional and personel development outside the sport.
