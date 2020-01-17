Nick Bannister named new chairman at Haydock Park racecourse

Nick Bannister has been appointed by The Jockey Club as the new Chairman of Haydock Park and will take up his new role from tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, which is Peter Marsh Chase Day at the racecourse.



Bannister takes over the role of Chairman from Lord Daresbury, who held the position since 2015.

The 60-year-old is a true racing enthusiast and has owned several racehorses. The best performer to have carried his colours is Hussard Collonges, winner of the Royal & SunAlliance Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2002.

He is currently Director of The Coniston Hotel, Country Estate and Spa in Skipton, North Yorkshire. Prior to taking up that role in 2012, he worked in financial regulation for some 10 years for both FINRA (USA) and the Korean Financial Investment Association (KOFIA).

He previously worked in the investment banking industry for some 25 years for ABN AMRO, UBS and S.G Warburg. He lives on the Coniston Estate and has three sons, his eldest being the professional Jump jockey Harry Bannister.

Nick said: “I am delighted and honoured to be taking over the Chairmanship of Haydock Park from Lord Daresbury.

“Racing faces many challenges as we move into a new decade and I am much looking forward to working with Dickon White, Regional Director North West, and the rest of his executive team, in taking Haydock Park racecourse forward in this important time for Haydock Park, The Jockey Club, and for the racing industry generally.”

Dickon White, Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses’ North West Region, added: “I am delighted to welcome Nick Bannister as the new Chairman of Haydock Park racecourse.

“Nick brings a wealth of business experience to the role and also has a true passion for the sport. This combination should prove very invaluable in helping to maintain and improve the racing and customer experience at Haydock Park in the coming years.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our outgoing Chairman Lord Daresbury. His enthusiasm for racing was a great driving force for everyone at the racecourse and we are very thankful for his contribution over the last five years.”