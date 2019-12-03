New junior initiative launched at Grange Park Golf Club in St Helens

John Jackson, the manager at Grange Park Golf Club, is looking to develop the junior golf section at the club with an exciting new initiative.



John said: “We’re going to be running a ‘Grange Park Junior Scholarship’ open to all girls and boys of the surrounding area aged 11-16 to apply.

“We’re going to be giving one lucky boy and one girl a year’s free membership at the club which will also include free group coaching on a Sunday with our PGA professional Paul Roberts.

“We’ve been doing some great work with local primary schools, in particularly St Julie’s and Eccleston Mere, going in delivering free tri-golf taster sessions to the children.

"In fact, we’ve been in and delivered sessions to over 300 children now. This is something we will be continuing in the New Year.

“For many this was their first time trying golf and they all loved it.

“We’re really looking to introduce more children in St Helens to golf and we hope this scholarship will be a good way to help any talented young golfers.

“As well as giving away two free memberships, we’re also going to be offering two more memberships at half price."

To apply, children need to write in to the club or email ecretary@grangeparkgolfclub.co.uk and in 350 words or less, explain why they feel they should be chosen for the scholarship and the deadline is January 31, 2020.