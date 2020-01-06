Michael Smith makes Premier League line-up but disappointment for Chisnall

Dave Chisnall is one of the most disappointed players on the PDC circuit after failing to clinch a place in the Premier League, which runs between February 6 and May 21 at various country-wide venues.



Many experts thought the St Helens born and bred arrow smith, who reached the semi-final stages of the league competition in 2015, would have made the nine-strong cut, but it seems the emergence of Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant is one of the reasons why Chizzy now finds himself on the sidelines and not a contender for the title.

Fellow St Helens star of the oche Michael Smith, however, makes the elite band which also includes Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney, Aspinall and Durrant.

It's not all bad news for Chisnall who is one of 16 top players taking part in the Ladbrokes World Masters, to be staged at Milton Keynes between January 31 and February 2.

Draw: Smith v Mensur Suljovic, Chisnall v Gurney, Van Gerwen v Johnny Clayton, Aspinall v James Wade, Cross v Adrian Lewis, Wright v Joe Cullen, Anderson v Ian White, Price v Simon Whitlock.

There is no place in either event for a third St Helens players, Stephen Bunting.