Michael Smith looking to find best form in second stage of Premier League

Michael Smith will be hoping to find his best form in the second stage of the the 2019 Unibet Premier Darts League.

The St Helens ace narrowly avoided elimination when the competition was reduced to eight players after Thursday's round nine fixtures - all of whom will now be batting for places in the play-offs during the second half of the season.

Smith will come face to face with Peter Wright in night 10 at the SSE Arena, Belfast, on Thursday, as he bids to reach the final for the second successive year.

Other matches are:

Mensur Suljovic v James Wade

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Night 11 - Thursday, April 11

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Mensur Suljovic

James Wade v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Tickets: 0344 8000 400.

Night 12 - Thursday, April 18

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Mensur Suljovic v Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v James Wade

Tickets: 029 2022 4488.

Night 13 - Thursday, April 25

Arena Birmingham

Mensur Suljovic v Michael Smith

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney v Peter Wright

James Wade v Michael van Gerwen

Tickets: 0844 338 0338.

Night 14 - Thursday, May 2

The Manchester Arena

James Wade v Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross v Michael Smith

Tickets: 0844 249 1000.

Night 15 - Thursday, May 9

The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Michael Smith v James Wade

Mensur Suljovic v Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Tickets: 0114 256 5656.

Night 16 - Thursday, May 16

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

James Wade v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic

Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith

Tickets: 0844 248 1585.

Play-offs - Thursday May 23

The O2, London

Semi-Finals

Final

Tickets: 0844 856 0202.