Michael Smith looking to find best form in second stage of Premier League

Michael Smith will be hoping to find his best form in the second stage of the the 2019 Unibet Premier Darts League.
The St Helens ace narrowly avoided elimination when the competition was reduced to eight players after Thursday's round nine fixtures - all of whom will now be batting for places in the play-offs during the second half of the season.
Smith will come face to face with Peter Wright in night 10 at the SSE Arena, Belfast, on Thursday, as he bids to reach the final for the second successive year.
Other matches are:
Mensur Suljovic v James Wade
Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price
Night 11 - Thursday, April 11
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Rob Cross v Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price v Mensur Suljovic
James Wade v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Tickets: 0344 8000 400.
Night 12 - Thursday, April 18
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Mensur Suljovic v Daryl Gurney
Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright v James Wade
Tickets: 029 2022 4488.
Night 13 - Thursday, April 25
Arena Birmingham
Mensur Suljovic v Michael Smith
Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney v Peter Wright
James Wade v Michael van Gerwen
Tickets: 0844 338 0338.
Night 14 - Thursday, May 2
The Manchester Arena
James Wade v Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic
Rob Cross v Michael Smith
Tickets: 0844 249 1000.
Night 15 - Thursday, May 9
The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Michael Smith v James Wade
Mensur Suljovic v Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
Tickets: 0114 256 5656.
Night 16 - Thursday, May 16
First Direct Arena, Leeds
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
James Wade v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic
Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
Tickets: 0844 248 1585.
Play-offs - Thursday May 23
The O2, London
Semi-Finals
Final
Tickets: 0844 856 0202.