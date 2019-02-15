Michael Smith has to settle for Premier League draw after Wright fightback

Michael Smith - last year's runner-up - is still searching for his first win in the Unibet Premier Darts League .

He allowed Scottish-born Peter 'Snakebite' Wright to battle back from a 4-1 deficit to share the points in an entertaining 6-6 draw which was staged in Glasgow last night (Thursday).

Smith, who lost his opening match against world champion Michael Van Gerwen seven days earlier, was subjected to some booing from the Glaswegian crowd which Wright later described as 'unfair'.

In an entertaining contest, Smith, who landed six 180s, stormed into a commanding three-leg advantage and was averaging over 20 points more than his opponent.

Home favourite Wright, however, then sprung into life, winning four of the next five legs to make it all-square at 5-5 after Smith missed six darts to secure a point.

Wright found double 16 once again to go in to the lead and guarantee a point, but the 28-year-old from St Helens held his nerve in the final leg, finding double six with his last dart in hand to ensure a share of the spoils.

The contestants move to Dublin next Thursday when Smith takes on Irishman Daryl Gurney