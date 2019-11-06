Michael Smith faces 'group of death' in Grand Slam of Darts

Michael Smith has been drawn in what is being dubbed 'the group of death' at the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts which will be staged in Wolverhampton from November 9-17.



The St Helens ace, who is still awaiting his first major TV title after several near misses, is part of a four-strong Group H, which also includes UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall of Stockport, world youth champion Martin Schindler and three-times Lakeside world champion Glen Durrant.

Smith and Durrant will be first on the oche in their high-profile group match which has all the makings of a classic.

Durrant, who recently moved from the BDO to the PDC, said: ''You're never going to get an easy draw in this competition but my opening game against Michael is going to be massive.''

St Helens will also be represented in Group E by Dave Chisnall who, like 'Bully Boy,' is desperate to bring home a major TV title.

He will lock horns with 2018 world champion Rob Cross, Tipton's Jamie 'Yozza' Hughes. and BDO four-times women's world champion Lisa Ashton of Bolton, in an eight group cross-code tournament.

The top two in their respective sections will advance to the last 16 which will be played on a knockout basis.

World no.1 Dutchman Michael van Gerwen is 11-10 to clinch the crown and pick up a first prize of £125,000

Other pay cheques will go to: Runner-up £65,000, semi-finalists £40,000, quarter finalists £20,000, second round losers £10,000, third in group £7,500, fourth in group £4,000, group winner bonus £3,500. Total: £550,000. And a nine dart finish bonus: £25,000