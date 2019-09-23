Local cricket round-up: Richardson century sees St Helens Town finish successful season in style

St Helens Town ended their season on a high - defeating Maghull in a run feast at Old Hall Field on Saturday.



Town, who earned a second promotion spot in division two of the Liverpool Cricket Competition seven days earlier, batted first and smashed 280-4 from 39.4 overs.

Daniel Roberts led the way with an unbeaten 103, which included nine fours and seven sixes, and he was well supported by Ryan Donnelly (44), Liam Bowyer (40) and Craig Woods (46).

It left the hosts a mountainous task and despite a century from Decline Devine, they were eventually dismissed for 239.

Woods (4-55), Matthew Beilby (2-19) Bowyer (2-29), Ellis Taylor (1-37) grabbed the wickets.

Sutton, too, were involved in another high scoring game at Southport Trinity and like their neighbours picked up winning points.

The New Street outfit, batting first, posted a total of 220-9 declared in which Joseph Noctor smashed 99 and Gary Greener (42) and in reply the Seasiders were all out for 196 (Dodd (6-51, Noctor 2-21, Jonathan Green,1-60, Chathura Ranwaka 1-6).

Rainhill finished the premier league campaign with an excellent victory at Orrell Red Triangle.

The hosts, who batted first, were, dismissed for 99 (Quaiser Ashraf 4-45, Peter Kelly 3-21, Liam O'Toole 2-25, Ben Edmondson 1-27) and in reply the visitors lost five wickets before reaching their target.

Despite winning their final game at home to Ainsdale, Rainford face another year in the first division, finishing in fourth spot.

Taking first knock, Rainford hammered 234-3 declared with Ehren Agarwol hitting a century and David Snellgrove scoring 91..

Ainsdale never looked remote like reaching their target and were dismissed for 77 (Josh Peake 2-35, William Curran 2-25, Stephen Birkett 2-5, John Dotters 2-4).