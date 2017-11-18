Leeds to travel Down Under for World Club Challenge

Betfred Super League champions Leeds Rhinos will travel to Australia to take on NRL Premiers Melbourne Storm in the 2018 World Club Challenge.

The clash, to determine the world’s best Rugby League team, will be held on Friday, February 16, at AAMI Park

It will be only the third time the World Club Challenge has been played in Australia with Brisbane and Sydney the other cities to have hosted the showcase event.

Melbourne Storm and Leeds Rhinos have already met in three World Club Challenge deciders; 2008, 2010 and 2013, with Leeds Rhinos victorious in 2008 but Melbourne Storm winners in 2010 and 2013.

Rugby Football League chief commercial officer and Super League executive, Roger Draper, said: “The World Club Challenge is long established as one of the biggest clashes in club Rugby League and we are excited that Leeds Rhinos are travelling to Melbourne to represent the Betfred Super League and to take on the current NRL champions at their home ground.

“Super League (Europe) Ltd and the NRL have worked closely with both clubs to ensure that the 2018 World Club Challenge takes place and we are hopeful that this will be one of the biggest and best ever held. Both clubs were worthy champions and I am sure they will provide fantastic entertainment in Melbourne in February.”

This will mark the first time Leeds have played for the World Club Challenge outside the UK, looking to claim their fourth world title with their last coming in 2014 against Manly Sea Eagles.

This will be Storm’s fifth appearance on the world stage, having claimed victories in 2000, 2010 and 2013.