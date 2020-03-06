In-form Michael Smith defeats world number one Michael Van Gerwen in Premier League

Michael Smith defeated Michael Van Gerwen in round five of the Premier League in Exeter to move into second spot in the table



World number one Van Gerwen suffered his second defeat of the season as Smith produced a memorable performance in a 7-4 victory to claim a third successive win.

Smith had defeated the Dutchman in last weekend's Belgian Darts Championship, and stormed into a 5-1 lead with finishes of 96 and 134, maintaining an average of 108.

He also won leg seven to secure a minimum of a point, with Van Gerwen taking the next three with legs of 12, 13 and 13 darts only for Smith to finally get over the winning line on double eight.

"It's a good win and I'm happy," said Smith. "It's weird to come off against Michael and be disappointed that I didn't win by more legs, but I'm glad I got the win.

"His average was better than mine but I was quite strong on my throw and luckily enough I fell over the line. It's a big thing to beat Michael and it's hard when you're throwing at those winning doubles.

"He's still the best player in the world and it feels good, but he's not at his best at the moment. I'm in a good place, though, and long may it continue."

Smith now sits in second place in the league table on leg difference behind Glen Durrant, who claimed his third win of the season with a 7-3 win over Gerwyn Price.

2020 Unibet Premier League round five results

Rob Cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright

Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries

Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen