Haydock prepares for historic Newton Cup fixture

On Saturday (July 6) racing fans can enjoy Haydock Park’s biggest day of the summer, the bet365 Old Newton Cup, which takes place annually at the racecourse.



Not only is this fixture perfect for traditional racegoers who like to experience the roots of the racecourse but is also one of the biggest social occasions of the year.

This historical race is a nod to the rich heritage of Haydock racecourse and has been an annual fixture since it began at the old Newton Racecourse.

The race dates back to 1752 although it was officially established as the Newton Gold Cup in 1807. This fixture is steeped in history and is certainly a highlight in any racing fan’s calendar.

The meeting has been held in July ever since its inception, and now the bet365 Old Newton Cup has been attracting mass crowds for over two centuries.

The race is recognised as one of the most prestigious fixtures in the national racing calendar and is known for welcoming some of the biggest racing names of the 20th century to its race card, with the likes of Willie Carson and Frankie Dettori being some of its many winners.

This race is particularly special as it falls during Haydock Park’s 120th anniversary year.

Originally used for hare coursing, the racecourse as we know it today officially opened in 1899 and has been hosting Flat and National Hunt races ever since.

Even before its official opening at the end of the 19th century, the land was used for steeplechasing, and records have found at least one flat race that took place there as far back as the 17th century. The bet365 Old Newton Cup is a reminder of the racecourse’s rich past.

Gates open at 12.05pm, offering racegoers a chance to explore the wide array of the fun entertainment on offer, the bars and tasty eateries before the first race commences at 2.05pm.

The main event of the day, the bet365 Old Newton Cup, starts at 3.15pm meaning guests have plenty of time to examine the race card and place their bets before this prestigious race begins.

Tickets for the day’s racing start from as little as £10, with a wide range of entry options across Haydock Park’s selection of enclosures. Guests can choose from the Grandstand and Paddock enclosure for a relaxed day of racing and entertainment, or for those who wish to indulge or to make the day a special occasion, there is also the option of the more premium County and Premier enclosures.

For those looking to make an occasion of the day, there is a special hospitality package to complement this prestigious fixture. The bet365 Old Newton Cup dining package includes admission to the County stand, a charming two course carvery menu alongside waitress service and private tote betting. Other dining options include the Moet and Chandon Champagne & Seafood Bar, Coole’s Restaurant for a delicious and relaxed meal, or for casual dining, there are a number of tasty eateries and food stands to keep you going throughout the day.

From its humble beginnings at the old Newton Racecourse, to the social spectacular it is today, this is a race day not to be missed. For more information on the bet365 Old Newton Cup or to book tickets please visit the Haydock Park website.